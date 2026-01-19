Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 141,178 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,067,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,178 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $288,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.64. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.75 and a 52 week high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $554.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.22 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 25.23%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.680-8.800 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.36 per share, with a total value of $74,770.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 320,391 shares in the company, valued at $41,445,779.76. This represents a 0.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.