Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 194,007 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,677,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,007 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $384,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 85.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 216.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 54.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 35,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $5,253,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 103,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,904.40. The trade was a 25.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of RRX opened at $160.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $167.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.