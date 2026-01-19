Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $403.82 Million Stock Holdings in Wabtec $WAB

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,482,783 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $403,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Wabtec by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Wabtec by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 47,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Wabtec by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 7.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $230.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $230.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WAB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $1,091,111.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,882 shares in the company, valued at $7,956,185.04. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $580,860.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,060. The trade was a 34.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,916 shares of company stock worth $7,090,420. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.