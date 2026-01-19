Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 179,919 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,919 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Okta were worth $425,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 94.9% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Okta by 57.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Okta by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 408,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 338,143 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 242,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,744,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,370,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,899 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $172,315.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,001.36. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $754,890.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,080.54. This trade represents a 42.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,727 shares of company stock worth $3,344,746. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $89.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.76. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $127.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Okta

Here are the key news stories impacting Okta this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and published a quarterly EPS cadence (Q1–Q4 2027) that implies stronger near-term profitability than current consensus, which can support institutional buying interest. Read More.

KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating and published a quarterly EPS cadence (Q1–Q4 2027) that implies stronger near-term profitability than current consensus, which can support institutional buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UBS issued a Buy on Okta, adding another high-profile buy-side endorsement that can help sustain demand if momentum turns positive. Read More.

UBS issued a Buy on Okta, adding another high-profile buy-side endorsement that can help sustain demand if momentum turns positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board-authorized $1.0 billion share buyback (up to ~6.8% of shares) signals management thinks shares may be undervalued and can be an important technical/supportive catalyst for the stock. Read More.

Board-authorized $1.0 billion share buyback (up to ~6.8% of shares) signals management thinks shares may be undervalued and can be an important technical/supportive catalyst for the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Okta launched in-country platform tenants in India (data residency + enhanced disaster recovery), a strategic expansion into a large, regulated market that can accelerate enterprise adoption and revenue growth in APAC. Read More.

Okta launched in-country platform tenants in India (data residency + enhanced disaster recovery), a strategic expansion into a large, regulated market that can accelerate enterprise adoption and revenue growth in APAC. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights AI-driven security as a long-term tailwind for identity platforms like Okta—positive context for long-term investors but not an immediate price catalyst. Read More.

Industry commentary highlights AI-driven security as a long-term tailwind for identity platforms like Okta—positive context for long-term investors but not an immediate price catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive on average: several firms maintain Buy/Overweight ratings and a consensus target above current levels, though some targets were trimmed over recent months — this provides both upside potential and sensitivity to execution. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed but tilted positive on average: several firms maintain Buy/Overweight ratings and a consensus target above current levels, though some targets were trimmed over recent months — this provides both upside potential and sensitivity to execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares (~$950k at ~\$95), trimming his holding by ~6.9% — a high-profile insider sale that can trigger short-term caution and headline-driven selling. Read More.

CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares (~$950k at ~\$95), trimming his holding by ~6.9% — a high-profile insider sale that can trigger short-term caution and headline-driven selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reports noted Okta underperformed broader market gains today, consistent with profit-taking/rotation despite multiple supportive analyst notes; near-term momentum remains fragile. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Okta

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.