Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,692 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 586.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 130,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after buying an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 22,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $185.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $178.68 and a fifty-two week high of $234.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.27.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.49. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.220-11.320 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $212.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.41.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

