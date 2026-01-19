8,300 Shares in Nextpower Inc. $NXT Acquired by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nextpower by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Nextpower by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nextpower in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nextpower by 54,286.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 33,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $2,970,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,535,573.36. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $4,357,981.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,979. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $96.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.38. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.06 and a 52 week high of $112.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $905.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.53 million. Nextpower had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 17.08%.Nextpower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nextpower from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northland Capmk raised Nextpower from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Nextpower in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Nextpower from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.57.

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

