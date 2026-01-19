Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives $32.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.5714.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $33.72.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $246,938.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,302,095.92. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,425.98. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 268,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,138 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,147,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,239,349,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $617,269,000 after buying an additional 346,218 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $639,715,000 after buying an additional 2,238,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,342,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $453,461,000 after buying an additional 92,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

