iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 180.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $54.24 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.