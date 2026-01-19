QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,097 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DB stock opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

