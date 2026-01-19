QRG Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,369 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 99.8% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $693,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

International Paper Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE IP opened at $43.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About International Paper

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

