SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Position Decreased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,193 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $7,025,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 866,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 501,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $301,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Bank of America began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $273,286.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 265,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,004,848.62. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 157,777 shares of company stock worth $4,119,014 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $26.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

