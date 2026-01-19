NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,736 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,052,000. Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 136,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $198.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $198.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.10 and its 200 day moving average is $185.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.