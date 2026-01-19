QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3,306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,029,000 after buying an additional 845,482 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,439,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after acquiring an additional 691,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 142.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,838,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 43.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,294,000 after purchasing an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Wolfe Research raised their target price on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total transaction of $6,818,971.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of GD opened at $367.25 on Monday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The company has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

