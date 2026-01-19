Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 62.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.4%

Rio Tinto stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto

Key Headlines Impacting Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.