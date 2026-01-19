Rio Tinto PLC $RIO Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,531 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 62.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rio Tinto Trading Down 1.4%
Rio Tinto stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $87.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto
Key Headlines Impacting Rio Tinto
Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rio Tinto secured a commercial supply agreement to provide copper for Amazon/AWS data?center projects, positioning the company in high?growth AI infrastructure metal demand and validating its bioleaching/processing partnerships. Rio Tinto to supply copper to Amazon for AI data centers
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon/AWS commercial tie?ups reported across outlets (including industry and regional press) reinforce demand visibility for Rio’s copper projects and its role in next?gen data?center supply chains. Amazon Web Services inks landmark metal deal with mining giant Rio Tinto
- Positive Sentiment: Rio and BHP are coordinating on Pilbara iron?ore cost savings and exploring joint Pilbara development, which could improve margins and capital efficiency if approved. This suggests industry consolidation on operations/CapEx. Rio Tinto and BHP team up for iron ore savings in Australia
- Positive Sentiment: Operationally, Rio reported stronger iron?ore output (record Gudai?Darri performance, improved Pilbara efficiency), supporting longer?term revenue prospects. Is RIO’s Higher Iron Ore Production a Catalyst for Future Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Dimensional Fund Advisors filed Form 8.3 disclosures showing an ownership stake above 1% in Rio Tinto (separate filings for RIO TINTO PLC and RIO TINTO LTD). Institutional stakes can be stabilizing but are not an immediate directional catalyst. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd. : Form 8.3 – RIO TINTO PLC – Ordinary Shares
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker/coverage pieces reiterate merger speculation and Rio’s copper & cost?cutting narratives; useful context but largely confirmatory. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Balances $207B Merger Speculation With Cost Reduction and Copper Production Goals
- Negative Sentiment: Speculation about a possible merger with Glencore is clouded by reports that Chinese regulators may demand asset sales to address resource?security and concentration concerns — a development that raises regulatory risk and could reduce expected merger benefits. That uncertainty is a likely driver of downward pressure. Rio Tinto-Glencore merger may need asset sales to win over China
Rio Tinto Profile
Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.
The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.