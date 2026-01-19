QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,893 Shares of Ferguson plc $FERG

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 51.5% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ferguson by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $268.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

NYSE FERG opened at $248.81 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $256.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.08.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

