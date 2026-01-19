Cencora, Inc. $COR Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 638.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 3,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $354.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.32. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.71 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. Cencora had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 227.15%. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.45, for a total value of $1,750,221.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,374,863.55. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,220 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,561. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 target price on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

