National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,259 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in National Grid Transco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 4,218.2% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in National Grid Transco by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NGG shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $85.50 price objective on National Grid Transco in a research note on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

National Grid Transco Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of National Grid Transco stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 284.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st.

About National Grid Transco

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

