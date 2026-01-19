OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF Stock Holdings Decreased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,450 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $350,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in OneMain by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in OneMain by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 209,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,297,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,683.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $3,933,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910,181. The trade was a 24.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,152 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMF. TD Cowen increased their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

NYSE:OMF opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.72. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.33. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 13.15%.The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

