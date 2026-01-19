QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,298 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 40.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NSC opened at $290.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director William Jr. Clyburn bought 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $294.79 per share, for a total transaction of $60,137.16. Following the acquisition, the director owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,389.95. This represents a 101.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 4,454 shares of company stock worth $1,259,874 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $293.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.52.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

