Occidental Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,267 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 107.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $146.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $160.15.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.