QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,084 Shares of FedEx Corporation $FDX

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 167.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:FDX opened at $308.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $318.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.65.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

