Orix Corp Ads $IX Position Reduced by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,205 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 58.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 46,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Orix Corp Ads by 6.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 11,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Orix Corp Ads in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IX stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Orix Corp Ads has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.42. Orix Corp Ads had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation ADS (NYSE: IX) is the American depositary share listing of ORIX Corporation, a diversified financial services group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates across multiple business lines that include leasing and lending, real estate, investment and asset management, and a range of retail and corporate financial services. ORIX’s ADS program allows U.S. investors to access ownership in the Tokyo-based group through shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Core activities include equipment leasing and installment financing for corporate customers, corporate lending and structured finance, and real estate development and property management.

