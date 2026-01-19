QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,232 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,485,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,939,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,742.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,952,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

