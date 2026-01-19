Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $320.3913.
STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $188.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on STX
Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,642,796,000 after acquiring an additional 442,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,196,420,000 after purchasing an additional 274,913 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $696,262,000 after buying an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Seagate Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $326.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $335.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.88.
Seagate Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.00%.
Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: China Renaissance raised its price target to $452 and maintained a “buy” rating — a large upside (~41% from recent levels) that supports further upside expectations for STX. China Renaissance raises PT to $452
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays bumped its target to $370 and kept an “equal weight” rating — another notable upgrade that adds institutional validation to the stock’s rally. Barclays raises PT to $370
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $360 (still “equal weight”), signaling broader analyst re?rating of Seagate amid stronger end?market demand expectations. Wells Fargo raises PT to $360
- Positive Sentiment: Media coverage and analyst commentary point to an AI?driven memory/mass?storage rally benefiting STX and peers — Susquehanna and others highlighted the sector strength on a recent segment. STX & WDC Gain Analyst Support Amid Surging Memory Chip Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks piece lists Seagate among technology solutions beneficiaries (multi?cloud and integrated systems demand) — supportive context but not company?specific new data. 4 Stocks to Watch From a Prospering Technology Solutions Industry
- Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna formally moved Seagate from “negative” to “neutral” with a $280 target — an upgrade in tone but a target below current market levels, creating a mixed signal for investors. Susquehanna moves STX to neutral, PT $280
- Negative Sentiment: Insider activity: EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 1,412 shares (~$299 avg), trimming his stake. Insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if not large relative to holdings. SEC Form 4: Ban Seng Teh sale
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.
Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seagate Technology
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.