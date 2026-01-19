Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.8667.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Westlake from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $87.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.53. Westlake has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.47). Westlake had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Albert Chao sold 40,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $3,004,304.52. Following the sale, the chairman owned 627,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,507.54. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 18,321 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 9.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 371,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,129,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 39.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. is a global manufacturer of petrochemicals, polymers and building products, serving customers across industrial and residential markets. The company’s core operations encompass the production of vinyls—primarily polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and its key feedstock vinyl chloride monomer (VCM)—as well as chlor-alkali products including caustic soda and chlorine. In addition, Westlake produces ethylene, propylene and specialty elastomers, along with construction-related materials such as vinyl siding, trim, windows and roofing systems.

Operating a network of vertically integrated plants and distribution centers, Westlake serves markets in North America, Europe and Asia.

