Contrasting Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) & First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Niles Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Banner pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banner 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Niles Financial and Banner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Banner has a consensus price target of $71.17, indicating a potential upside of 9.71%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banner is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Niles Financial and Banner”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial $12.49 million 1.00 $860,000.00 $0.06 135.00 Banner $832.99 million 2.65 $168.90 million $5.49 11.82

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial. Banner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Niles Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A Banner 21.80% 10.32% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banner beats First Niles Financial on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

