Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Shares Up 17.7% – Still a Buy?

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.75. 665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Up 17.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) is a Swedish engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its products and solutions are used to improve energy efficiency, enhance food safety and support environmentally sustainable operations. Alfa Laval serves customers across a broad range of industries, including oil and gas, chemical processing, power generation, marine transportation and food and beverage production.

The company traces its roots to the late 19th century, when Swedish engineer Gustaf de Laval invented a centrifugal milk-separator in 1883.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.