Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 160,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,052,477.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 663,306 shares in the company, valued at $12,649,245.42. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,718,100.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 876,212 shares of company stock valued at $16,241,748. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSI traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,070. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $277.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

