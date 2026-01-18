Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $56.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 64.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.24.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.61%.The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

