Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 203.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director W Benjamin Moreland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.22 per share, with a total value of $1,041,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $284.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $262.00 to $259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.59.

Shares of LNG opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.19 and a 200-day moving average of $220.22. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 37.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

