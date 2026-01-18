One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,446,000 after purchasing an additional 435,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

