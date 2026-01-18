AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $214.38 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.39 and a 52-week high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.47.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.84.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.