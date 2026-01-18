Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,700 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the December 15th total of 2,573 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 188,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Santander raised shares of Rightmove to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rightmove from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Price Performance

Rightmove Company Profile

RTMVY stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Rightmove has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78.

Rightmove plc is a leading online real estate portal headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Launched in April 2000, the company was created by a consortium of UK estate agents to provide a centralized platform for property listings. It has since grown to become the foremost digital marketplace for residential and commercial property in the UK, facilitating connections between buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and industry professionals.

The core offering of Rightmove is its property portal, which aggregates listings from estate agents, house builders and new homes developers.

