Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 338,623 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 270,440 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NPSNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $13.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Naspers has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

