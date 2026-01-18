Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Peninsula Energ (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,447,271 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 1,165,169 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,487 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Peninsula Energ Stock Performance

PENMF opened at $0.59 on Friday. Peninsula Energ has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

About Peninsula Energ

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS: PENMF) is an Australia-based uranium mining and development company focused on in-situ recovery (ISR) extraction in the United States. The company’s primary asset is the Lance Projects, located within Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, where it operates a central processing plant and associated wellfields under license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Peninsula Energy’s ISR approach involves circulating oxygenated water through subsurface sandstone aquifers to dissolve uranium, then recovering the uranium-rich solution at surface facilities for purification and precipitation as U3O8.

In addition to its flagship Lance Projects, Peninsula Energy holds exploration and development rights for nearby satellite deposits in the Barnes Dome area of Wyoming.

