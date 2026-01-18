Stenger Family Office LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on CAT to $708 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful bullish signal from a major shop that can attract flows and support the share price. MarketScreener
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan analyst told investors CAT shares are expected to rise, adding institutional conviction to the bullish case and potentially supporting buying interest. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Expected to Rise
- Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced a partnership with NVIDIA to develop foundations for autonomous systems — this accelerates higher-margin, software-enabled product opportunities (autonomy, telematics) over time. Caterpillar partners with NVIDIA
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein highlighted CAT as a potential winner if data centers shift to on-site power generation — a new end market for power systems could boost equipment and power solutions demand. Caterpillar is potential winner if data centers move power generation on-site
- Positive Sentiment: Articles emphasizing CAT’s ~30% payout ratio argue its dividend is well-covered and likely sustainable through downturns — supportive for income-focused investors. Caterpillar’s 30% Payout Ratio Shows Why Its Dividend Can Survive the Next Recession
- Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar set its Q4 and full-year 2025 earnings release for Jan. 29 — this is the next key event risk/opportunity that will likely drive short-term volatility. Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on January 29
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlights industrial stocks that could beat earnings using its Earnings ESP screen — a potential catalyst if CAT is included, but specifics/odds are unclear. These 2 Industrial Products Stocks Could Beat Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Caterpillar is contesting a patent complaint from Bobcat and the trade commission will investigate — pending legal/ITC outcomes create downside risk and potential remedy costs or product restrictions. Caterpillar Fights Bobcat Patent Complaint; Trade Commission to Investigate
Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0%
CAT opened at $646.95 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $655.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Caterpillar Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
