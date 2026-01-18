Stenger Family Office LLC Increases Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 0.9% of Stenger Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.10.

CAT opened at $646.95 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $655.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $586.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total value of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $568.86 per share, for a total transaction of $170,658.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,730.42. This trade represents a 3.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,729 shares of company stock worth $31,084,308. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

