Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is New Insight Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

New Insight Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of New Insight Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $199.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $200.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.