Stenger Family Office LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Stenger Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.70.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

