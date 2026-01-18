Stenger Family Office LLC Acquires 649 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Stenger Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
NYSE LLY opened at $1,038.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,051.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $870.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership — Lilly and Nvidia announced a joint $1 billion lab to build and equip an AI-enabled research facility, signaling long-term R&D acceleration and potential productivity gains for drug discovery. Nvidia and Eli Lilly Are Partnering on a $1 Billion Lab. Here’s What Investors Need to Know.
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress — Lilly reported completion of a Phase 1 study in China for a new oral candidate, advancing its oral-GLP1 pipeline and de?risking future regulatory steps outside the U.S. Eli Lilly Quietly Advances New Oral Candidate With Completion of Phase 1 Study in China
- Positive Sentiment: Oral and oncology R&D signals — Updates on olomorasib capsule study and a Japanese Phase 1 combo trial for next?wave obesity drugs show steady, diversified pipeline momentum beyond current GLP?1 franchises. Eli Lilly’s Olomorasib Capsule Study Signals Steady Pipeline Progress for Investors Lilly Advances Next-Wave Obesity Pipeline With Japanese Phase 1 Combo Study
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing and strategic focus — JPMorgan highlights cardiovascular Lp(a) programs and analysts (e.g., Jefferies) maintain bullish targets, reinforcing the growth narrative beyond obesity drugs. JPM26: Eli Lilly highlights Lp(a) drugs as cardiovascular growth focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings momentum — Market indicators show strong momentum and high analyst interest ahead of upcoming earnings, which can amplify intraday moves but increases dependence on the print. Eli Lilly Shares Near Highs As Score Flags Momentum Ahead Of Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary — Several opinion pieces argue the recent dip is a buying opportunity given Lilly’s fundamentals; these help sentiment but are not new catalysts. Buy The Dip In LLY Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: FDA delay on oral obesity pill Orforglipron — Reports the regulator pushed its decision to April have pressured the stock by extending competitor advantage and delaying potential sales. LLY Stock Falls After FDA Reportedly Delays Obesity Drug Ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Antitrust/competition litigation — A compounding pharmacy sued Lilly and Novo Nordisk claiming coordinated efforts to limit compounding substitutes; litigation risk adds regulatory/legal uncertainty. Lilly, Novo sued over GLP?1 drug dominance by compounding pharmacy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,174.70.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
