First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.3333.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

First Western Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $26.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.61 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 4.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 16,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $415,918.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 756,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,456,717.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 1,470.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Western Financial by 37.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc (NASDAQ: MYFW) is a Denver-based bank holding company that, through its principal subsidiary First Western Trust, delivers a suite of personalized financial services. The company’s core activities center on wealth management and trust administration for high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions. In addition, First Western Financial offers a comprehensive range of deposit products—such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit—designed to meet the liquidity and income needs of its clients.

Complementing its deposit offerings, First Western Financial provides fiduciary and investment management services, including estate planning, charitable giving strategies and multi-generational wealth transfer.

