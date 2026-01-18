Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

GLPEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Santander cut shares of Galp Energia SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup downgraded Galp Energia SGPS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Galp Energia SGPS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Galp Energia SGPS has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $10.67.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia SGPS had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Galp Energia SGPS will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil’s pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

