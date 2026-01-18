Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

IBIT stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $42.98 and a one year high of $71.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.09.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

