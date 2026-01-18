Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.51.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at $32,803,314.90. The trade was a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,177 shares of company stock worth $36,015,774. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $227.10 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.96 and a 52-week high of $367.09. The company has a market cap of $212.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

