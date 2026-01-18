Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB decreased its holdings in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 288.2% in the third quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.09. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -42.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

