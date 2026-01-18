Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 61,360 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,360 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $116,175,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,883,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,490,000 after buying an additional 759,227 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 851,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,896,000 after buying an additional 514,876 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,543,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 332,362 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 1.3%

Planet Fitness stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.72 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The firm had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.