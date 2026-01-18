F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 382.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,840 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of F5 worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 275.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $268.22 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 21.76%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $321.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.78.

Get Our Latest Report on F5

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $310,376.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,517.10. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,945. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock worth $8,152,655 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about F5

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded F5 to “overweight” and raised its price target (to $345), a bullish analyst action that can support buying interest and offset some negative headlines. Read More.

J.P. Morgan upgraded F5 to “overweight” and raised its price target (to $345), a bullish analyst action that can support buying interest and offset some negative headlines. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum: F5 highlighted advances in AI/security and NGINXaaS for Google Cloud that support long?term cloud adoption and recurring revenue potential (business growth catalyst). Read More.

Product momentum: F5 highlighted advances in AI/security and NGINXaaS for Google Cloud that support long?term cloud adoption and recurring revenue potential (business growth catalyst). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares on Jan. 12 (part of a series of periodic sales) — a disclosed sale investors often view as neutral-to-mildly negative absent further context. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,110 shares on Jan. 12 (part of a series of periodic sales) — a disclosed sale investors often view as neutral-to-mildly negative absent further context. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/estimate moves: Zacks and some research houses have trimmed near?term estimates or ratings recently, signaling caution but not large downward revisions. Read More.

Analyst/estimate moves: Zacks and some research houses have trimmed near?term estimates or ratings recently, signaling caution but not large downward revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple plaintiff firms have filed or are soliciting plaintiffs in securities?fraud suits tied to F5’s disclosed “material cybersecurity incident” (discovered Aug. 9, 2025) and subsequent revenue impacts; notices (Hagens Berman, Kuehn Law, Robbins, Rosen, Faruqi, Bragar, others) allege misstatements about security and seek lead?plaintiff status (Feb. 17, 2026 deadline). Litigation risk, potential financial exposure, and reputational damage are the primary negative drivers today. Representative notices: Read More. Read More.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.