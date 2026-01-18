Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Acquires 11,520 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up approximately 1.7% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $39,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 433,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,595,000 after purchasing an additional 43,184 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, December 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $372.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $342.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $276.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day moving average is $306.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.01 and a 52 week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel?agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.