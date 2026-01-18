CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Receives $6.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.8333.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CureVac by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVAC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.77. CureVac has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. CureVac had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 199.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that CureVac will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CureVac N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based medicines and vaccines. Leveraging its proprietary mRNA platform, the company seeks to harness the body’s natural protein production processes to address a range of diseases, with particular emphasis on prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases as well as therapeutic candidates in oncology. CureVac’s technology is designed to deliver optimized mRNA sequences for in vivo expression, aiming to improve stability, translational efficiency and immunogenicity compared with conventional approaches.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tübingen, Germany, CureVac has built a pipeline spanning early- to late-stage clinical programs.

