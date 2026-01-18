Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Aon plc $AON

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 169.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,620 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for about 1.4% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $33,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in AON by 5.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 58,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in AON by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in AON by 7.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $387.00 price objective on AON in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AON from $433.00 to $406.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.47.

Shares of AON stock opened at $343.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.77 and a 200 day moving average of $354.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd. AON’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

