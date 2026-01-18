Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 146,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 56,422 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $2,032,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,277,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 84,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 44.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

