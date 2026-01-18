Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th.
Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.04.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The company had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.
Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.
The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.
