First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY is Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 228,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 46.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $72.61 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.1996 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

